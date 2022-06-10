Florida Gov. orders flags lowered to half-staff Sunday to honor Pulse Nightclub victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Friday the recognition of the victims who died and the injured during a shooting at Pulse Nightclub June 12, 2016 in Orlando.

Sunday marks six years since the incident.

On Sunday, the governor ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday and requested citizens to take a moment of silence at 9 a.m. Sunday as part of Pulse Remembrance Day in Florida.

On June 12, 2016, a man entered the Pulse Nightclub, which was an LGBTQ establishment that was hosting themed Latin Night and shot and killed 49 people.

Many who died were of Hispanic background.

The shooter was designated as an ISIS-inspired terrorist that purposefully targeted the LGBTQ establishment.

Pulse Remembrance Day PROC by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd