Florida Department of Transportation releases area traffic advisory for week of April 3

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County along with the Big Bend region as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8 for paving operations.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

BIG BEND

Gadsden County:

· County Road (C.R.) 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for demolition operations of the existing bridge and erosion control throughout the project limits.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of Interstate 10 (I-10)– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sodding operations.

· I-10 Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, April 3 and Friday, April 8 for concrete operations.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (State Road (S.R.) 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8 for drainage and shoulder operations.

· I-10 Routine Maintenance at Mile Marker 218 and 221 – Motorists will encounter intermittent westbound lane closures Wednesday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for paving operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, April 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.

the week of Sunday, April 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations. U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, April 3 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage and paving operations.

the week of Sunday, April 3 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage and paving operations. S.R. 155 (Meridian Road) Routine Utility Maintenance at Henderson Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance.

Wakulla County:

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, April 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Sopchoppy Highway and Tower Road Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.