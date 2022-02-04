Florida assessing damage to crops caused by January freeze

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is assessing the impact recent freezing temperatures had on the state’s agricultural industry.

The agency activated a survey on Friday that will help gather data and evaluate resources that affected businesses may need to recover from the freeze that occurred during the last weekend in January.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release that the state will help farmers affected by the freeze. DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said the survey ican be found at FloridaDisaster.biz.

DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 30 of the state's 67 counties.