Florida AG Ashley Moody warns of lethal counterfeit pills in black market

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2020, file photo, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a roundtable discussion at the White House in Washington. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Moody tweeted that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Moody said she had been vaccinated for the virus earlier in the year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 12:18 PM, Oct 19, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians about lethal counterfeit pills that are flooding the black market in a video posted to her website on Oct. 14.

“We are seeing a nationwide increase in the amount of fentanyl coming across our border. We are also seeing a dramatic spike in the number of overdose deaths attributed to fentanyl," said Moody.

"As Florida’s Attorney General and as a mother, I don’t want anyone to abuse drugs, but please be especially warned that if you take a pill from anyone other than your doctor, you may be risking your life. Just one dose of fentanyl can kill, and with an increasing number of these counterfeit pills circulating throughout the country, the message is more important today than ever before.”

Moody cited DEA statistics that say opioids are responsible for nearly 75 percent of the more than 93,000 fatal drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2020. The attorney general also added that only two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

For year-round take-back locations and other tips to fight opioid abuse, visit this statewide resource by clicking here.

