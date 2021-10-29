Watch
Feds move to block Florida's school virus mask penalties

Chris O'Meara/AP
Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Riverview, Fla.
Posted at 8:17 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 20:17:51-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has asked an administrative judge to block the state of Florida from slashing federal aid money to two school districts over their coronavirus mask mandates.

Federal education officials on Thursday filed a complaint with the agency’s Office of Administrative Law Judges seeking a cease and desist order against Florida as well as a ruling that the state is violation of federal law.

The filing comes a day after Alachua and Broward Counties said the state reduced their overall funding because they received federal grants meant to offset state penalties for their mask requirements. 

