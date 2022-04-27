Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

DeSantis sets dates for session on property insurance

Florida legislature to return May 23 to May 27
Ron DeSantis
Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 said he will call state lawmakers back to work early to pass legislation to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates enacted by businesses. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 11:55 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 23:57:40-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that lawmakers will return to the Capitol in late May for a special session to deal with the state's rising property insurance rates.

The Republican governor on Tuesday set the session for May 23 to May 27.

He has tasked the GOP-controlled statehouse with considering legislation on property insurance, reinsurance and building code changes.

DeSantis says it is necessary to stabilize the insurance market ahead of hurricane season.

He also cited various problems with the state’s market, including high rates of litigation that drive up premiums and insurance companies recently becoming insolvent.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming