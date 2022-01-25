Watch
DeSantis blasts FDA for halting drugs ineffective on omicron

FDA announced decision Monday
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 17:33:00-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to fight a decision from federal health regulators to block two coronavirus antibody treatments after the drugs were found to be ineffective against treating the widespread omicron variant.

The Republican governor’s comments Tuesday come after the federal Food and Drug Administration moved to revoke emergency authorization for antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly.

The drugs had become a centerpiece of DeSantis’ coronavirus response as he resisted vaccine mandates and other safety measures.

The governor did not elaborate on how he plans to oppose to the FDA decision.

