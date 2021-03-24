Menu

Deadly spring break: 3 men charged in 2 deaths in Florida

(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
A group of tourists dance on Ocean Drive during Spring Break in Miami Beach, Fla., Monday, March 22, 2021. A party-ending curfew is in effect in Miami Beach, imposed after fights, gunfire, property destruction and dangerous stampedes broke out among huge crowds of people. The curfew could extend through the end of spring break.
Posted at 9:44 AM, Mar 24, 2021
2021-03-24

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police say two North Carolina men on spring break in Florida are charged with drugging and raping a woman who later died, possibly of a drug overdose.

Meanwhile, in Panama City, a Florida man has been charged with fatally shooting a teenager from Kentucky.

The deaths and alleged crimes come amid continuing chaos in South Beach, where police have arrested hundreds of partiers involved in violence and property destruction.

Authorities have said that most of those involved were not college students on spring break, but adults from both Florida and out of state.

