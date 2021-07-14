Daytona International Speedway to allow fans to drive track for $50 donation July 21

Watch
John Raoux/AP
Alex Bowman (48) and Austin Dillon (3) lead the field to start the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 14, 2021
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — Daytona International Speedway and the NASCAR Foundation are teaming up on July 21 for the "License to Drive" fundraising event, where people can donate $50 to drive on the actual track in their personal vehicles.

A special ceremony will kick off the event at Victory Circle in ONE DAYTONA. There, the Foundation VIPs will lead the first group of cars around the racetrack.

The track laps are on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. Only 50 vehicles will be allowed on the track at a time.

Cars will be escorted around the track at 55 mph and guests will be able to go on the banking through the front stretch trioval but not on the banking in the turns.

No motorcycles, RVs or tractor-trailers will be allowed according to the event's website.

The fundraiser will be benefiting the NASCAR Foundation and more information about the event can be found by clicking here.

The NASCAR Foundation works to improve the lives of children who need it most in NASCAR communities through the Speediatrics Children's Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

