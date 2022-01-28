Watch
Colombia: Survivor of capsized boat off Florida is Colombian

Incident occurred Jan. 22
AP
FILE - Coast Guard Cutter Ibis' crew searching for people missing from a capsized boat off the coast of Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The sole survivor of a capsized boat found off Florida’s coast was a young Colombian man traveling with his younger sister, Colombia's government said Friday, Jan. 28. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 17:10:01-05

MIAMI (AP) — Colombia's government says the sole survivor of a boat found off Florida’s coast was a young Colombian man traveling with his younger sister.

She was among those killed when the boat capsized Saturday evening shortly after setting out for Florida from Bimini in the Bahamas.

Authorities in Florida have found five bodies and believe 34 others also died in the migrant voyage. Colombia’s foreign ministry said in an email that it first heard from the Colombian siblings’ mother earlier this week that her son had been found and transferred to a hospital.

The ministry confirmed that the sister had died.

