Beer spills onto highway following tractor-trailer crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that closed all southbound lanes of a major highway.

Troopers said four tractor-trailers and a pickup truck were involved in the crash. At least one trailer was filled with cases of beer and had been opened up along one side.

The payload of beverages spilled out, covering several hundred feet of road with cans and boxes.

Traffic along southbound I-75 was diverted to a nearby state road. One lane of the highway was open again by 8:30 a.m.

Only minor injuries were reported; a cause for the crash has not been determined. An investigation is ongoing.