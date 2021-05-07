Watch
Appeals court: Ex-US Rep Brown should get new trial

Mark Wallheiser/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, former Rep. Corrine Brown talks with the press in Tallahassee, Fla. Opening statements in Brown's trial have been set for April 26, 2017, for the former Florida congresswoman who pleaded not guilty to fraud charges related to a charity that prosecutors said she used as a personal slush fund. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)
Posted at 10:01 PM, May 06, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, a once powerful Florida Democrat.

She served just over two years of a five-year sentence for fraud and other crimes related to a purported charity for poor students that prosecutors said she used as a personal slush fund.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday the judge in Brown’s case violated her Sixth Amendment right to a unanimous jury verdict. It voted 7-4 to vacate Brown’s 2017 convictions and sentence.

Brown represented a Florida district that included Jacksonville during her nearly 25-year career.

