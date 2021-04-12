AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-year-old from Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey.

Pasco County officials said they are searching for Montana Breseman, an 11-year-old runaway.

Deputies said she was last seen at River Ridge Middle School around 11 a.m. Monday.

Breseman is described as 5'5, around 150 pounds and has burgundy hair with brown eyes. She was also last seen wearing a white hoodie, gray and black leggings and had her hair in a bun.

Deputies said Breseman also goes by the name Jordan.

If anyone has any information on Breseman, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.

