2 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 7/21: Florida Health records indicate a second confirmed case of monkeypox was reported Wednesday in Lee County. This brings the tally to three cases in the Southwest Florida region since July 1.

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Lee County, according to state health department reports.

There are now two confirmed cases of the disease in Southwest Florida, with the first, in Collier County earlier this month.

Symptoms of monkeypox infection include fatigue, fever, body aches, and inflammation of the lymph nodes.

More serious infections will result in skin lesions, which can become very painful.

The virus originated in rodents and monkeys and can sometimes be passed on to humans. The Centers for Disease Control is investigating claims sexual contact can be a method of transmission.

There is no treatment for monkeypox at this time, but vaccinations are available.