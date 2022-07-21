Watch Now
2 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Lee County

Third case in Southwest Florida overall
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/AP
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 13:30:52-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 7/21: Florida Health records indicate a second confirmed case of monkeypox was reported Wednesday in Lee County. This brings the tally to three cases in the Southwest Florida region since July 1.

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Lee County, according to state health department reports.

There are now two confirmed cases of the disease in Southwest Florida, with the first, in Collier County earlier this month.

Symptoms of monkeypox infection include fatigue, fever, body aches, and inflammation of the lymph nodes.

More serious infections will result in skin lesions, which can become very painful.

MORE: What is monkeypox and do you need to be concerned?

The virus originated in rodents and monkeys and can sometimes be passed on to humans. The Centers for Disease Control is investigating claims sexual contact can be a method of transmission.

There is no treatment for monkeypox at this time, but vaccinations are available.

