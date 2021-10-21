Florida higher-speed train service to resume Nov. 8

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida’s higher-speed passenger train service will resume operations Nov. 8 after being closed for 20 months because of the pandemic.

Brightline says it will resume with hourly service between Miami and West Palm Beach. Company officials say all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 and, following federal regulations, mandate masks for crew and passengers inside its trains and stations.

The private company, which began operations in 2017, suspended operations in March 2020.

Even during the shutdown, it has continued laying track for its planned expansion from South Florida to Orlando and its theme parks. That route is set to open in late 2022 or early 2023.