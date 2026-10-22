Georgia voter guide 2026: Key dates, candidates, amendments and polling information

Voters across Georgia will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to decide races for governor, U.S. Senate and several other statewide offices, along with congressional, state legislative and local contests.
Here’s everything South Georgia voters need to know about the 2026 general election, including important dates, candidates, polling locations, constitutional amendments and county-specific voter information.
Important election dates
- Oct. 5: Voter registration deadline
- Oct. 13: Early voting begins
- Oct. 23: Deadline to submit absentee ballot applications
- Oct. 30: Last day of early voting
- Nov. 3: Election Day
How do I check my voter registration?
Georgia residents can check their registration status through the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
The website also allows voters to view sample ballots, find polling locations and check absentee ballot information.
When and where can I participate in early voting?
Early voting in Georgia runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.
Early voting locations and hours vary by county. Voters can find locations and schedules through the My Voter Page.
How do I vote on Election Day?
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned Election Day polling location.
Georgia requires voters to present an acceptable photo ID when voting in person. Accepted forms include:
- Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services.
- A Georgia driver's license, even if expired
- Student ID from a Georgia public College or University
- Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state
- Valid U.S. passport ID
- Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter
- Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter
- Bring one of these seven forms of identification to vote in person.
Voters who do not have an acceptable form of identification can obtain a free Georgia voter ID card.
Voters can confirm their assigned polling location through the My Voter Page.
How do I vote by absentee ballot?
Registered Georgia voters can request an absentee ballot without providing a reason.
County election officials must receive absentee ballot applications by Oct. 23.
Completed absentee ballots generally must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Voters can find additional information and instructions through Georgia’s official absentee voting guide.
How do I find my sample ballot?
Voters can view the candidates and ballot questions specific to their address through the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
In addition to statewide contests, ballots may include congressional races, state legislative seats, judicial contests and county or municipal elections.
What's on my ballot?
Georgia voters will decide several statewide offices in the Nov. 3 general election.
Voters should check their official sample ballots for any additional candidates or applicable contests.
Statewide races
Governor
- Keisha Lance Bottoms (D)
- Rick Jackson (R)
U.S. Senate
- Jon Ossoff (D), incumbent
- Mike Collins (R)
Lieutenant governor
- Josh McLaurin (D)
- Greg Dolezal (R)
Secretary of state
- Penny Brown Reynolds (D)
- Tim Fleming (R)
Attorney general
- Tanya Miller (D)
- Brian Strickland (R)
Agriculture commissioner
- Katherine Juhan-Arnold (D)
- Tyler Harper (R), incumbent
Insurance and fire safety commissioner
- Keisha Sean Waites (D)
- John King (R), incumbent
Labor commissioner
- Nikki Porcher (D)
- Bárbara Rivera Holmes (R), incumbent
State school superintendent
- Lydia Powell (D)
- Richard Woods (R), incumbent
Public Service Commission, District 3
- Peter Hubbard (D), incumbent
- Fitz Johnson (R)
Public Service Commission, District 5
- Shelia Edwards (D)
- Josh Tolbert (R)
U.S. House of Representatives
All 14 of Georgia’s congressional districts will elect a representative in the Nov. 3 general election.
Voters will only see the U.S. House contest for the district they are registered to vote in.
1st Congressional District
- Amanda Hollowell (D)
- Jim Kingston (R)
2nd Congressional District
- Sanford Bishop (D), incumbent
- Matt Day (R)
3rd Congressional District
- Maura Keller (D)
- Brian Jack (R), incumbent
4th Congressional District
- Hank Johnson (D), incumbent
- Jim Duffie (R)
5th Congressional District
- Nikema Williams (D), incumbent
- John Salvesen (R)
6th Congressional District
- Lucy McBath (D), incumbent
- Kevin Martin (R)
7th Congressional District
- Tony Kozycki (D)
- Rich McCormick (R), incumbent
8th Congressional District
- Kelly Esti (D)
- Austin Scott (R), incumbent
9th Congressional District
- Caitlyn Gegen (D)
- Andrew Clyde (R), incumbent
10th Congressional District
- Pamela Delancy (D)
- Houston Gaines (R)
11th Congressional District
- Chris Harden (D)
- John Cowan (R)
12th Congressional District
- Ceretta Smith (D)
- Rick Allen (R), incumbent
13th Congressional District
- Jasmine Clark (D)
- Jonathan Chavez (R)
14th Congressional District
- Shawn Harris (D)
- Clayton Fuller (R), incumbent
To find your congressional district, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
Proposed amendments
Georgia voters will decide on three proposed constitutional amendments in the Nov. 3 general election.
- Amendment 1: Increase Acre Limit for Agriculture and Timber Conservation Use Property Tax Classification Measure
- Amendment 2: Require Nonpartisan Elections for Probate Judges Measure
- Amendment 3: Authorize Creation of Next Generation 9-1-1 Fund Measure
Voters can review the complete ballot language and official summaries through the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
WTXL Election Coverage: County-specific voter information
WTXL is providing election coverage for 11 counties across South Georgia.
For county-specific election information, including early voting locations, polling places and election notices, select your county below.
- Berrien County
- Brooks County
- Clinch County
- Decatur County
- Echols County
- Grady County
- Lanier County
- Lowndes County
- Miller County
- Seminole County
- Thomas County
How to find your county-specific sample ballot
Voters can view their personalized sample ballot through the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
The website allows voters to check their registration status, see which candidates and ballot questions will appear on their ballot, and find their assigned polling location.
Georgia State House and Senate races in WTXL’s coverage area
Voters across South Georgia will also decide who represents them in the Georgia General Assembly.
Georgia State Senate
District 8
- Russ Goodman (R), incumbent
District 11
- Sam Watson (R), incumbent
District 12
- Edward Brown (D)
District 13
- Carden Summers (R), incumbent
Georgia House of Representatives
District 154
- Harry James (D)
- Gerald Greene (R), incumbent
District 170
- Jaclyn Dixon Ford (R), incumbent
District 171
- Joe Campbell (R), incumbent
District 172
- Charles Cannon (R), incumbent
District 173
- Adam Chitwood (D)
- Darlene Taylor (R), incumbent
District 174
- David Hall (D)
- John Corbett (R), incumbent
District 175
- Anissa Knight Wiseman (D)
- John LaHood (R), incumbent
District 176
- Marcus Ryan (D)
- James Burchett (R), incumbent
District 177
- Elsie Cason Napier (D)
Voters will only see the State House and State Senate contests corresponding to their residential address.
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