Georgia voter guide 2026: Key dates, candidates, amendments and polling information

Voters across Georgia will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to decide races for governor, U.S. Senate and several other statewide offices, along with congressional, state legislative and local contests.

Here’s everything South Georgia voters need to know about the 2026 general election, including important dates, candidates, polling locations, constitutional amendments and county-specific voter information.

Important election dates

Oct. 5: Voter registration deadline

Voter registration deadline Oct. 13: Early voting begins

Early voting begins Oct. 23: Deadline to submit absentee ballot applications

Deadline to submit absentee ballot applications Oct. 30: Last day of early voting

Last day of early voting Nov. 3: Election Day

How do I check my voter registration?

Georgia residents can check their registration status through the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The website also allows voters to view sample ballots, find polling locations and check absentee ballot information.

When and where can I participate in early voting?

Early voting in Georgia runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.

Early voting locations and hours vary by county. Voters can find locations and schedules through the My Voter Page.

How do I vote on Election Day?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned Election Day polling location.

Georgia requires voters to present an acceptable photo ID when voting in person. Accepted forms include:



Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

A Georgia driver's license, even if expired

Student ID from a Georgia public College or University

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Bring one of these seven forms of identification to vote in person.

Voters who do not have an acceptable form of identification can obtain a free Georgia voter ID card.

Voters can confirm their assigned polling location through the My Voter Page.

How do I vote by absentee ballot?

Registered Georgia voters can request an absentee ballot without providing a reason.

County election officials must receive absentee ballot applications by Oct. 23.

Completed absentee ballots generally must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Voters can find additional information and instructions through Georgia’s official absentee voting guide.

How do I find my sample ballot?

Voters can view the candidates and ballot questions specific to their address through the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

In addition to statewide contests, ballots may include congressional races, state legislative seats, judicial contests and county or municipal elections.

What's on my ballot?

Georgia voters will decide several statewide offices in the Nov. 3 general election.

Voters should check their official sample ballots for any additional candidates or applicable contests.

Statewide races

Governor



Keisha Lance Bottoms (D)

Rick Jackson (R)

U.S. Senate



Jon Ossoff (D), incumbent

Mike Collins (R)

Lieutenant governor



Josh McLaurin (D)

Greg Dolezal (R)

Secretary of state



Penny Brown Reynolds (D)

Tim Fleming (R)

Attorney general



Tanya Miller (D)

Brian Strickland (R)

Agriculture commissioner



Katherine Juhan-Arnold (D)

Tyler Harper (R), incumbent

Insurance and fire safety commissioner



Keisha Sean Waites (D)

John King (R), incumbent

Labor commissioner



Nikki Porcher (D)

Bárbara Rivera Holmes (R), incumbent

State school superintendent



Lydia Powell (D)

Richard Woods (R), incumbent

Public Service Commission, District 3



Peter Hubbard (D), incumbent

Fitz Johnson (R)

Public Service Commission, District 5



Shelia Edwards (D)

Josh Tolbert (R)

U.S. House of Representatives

All 14 of Georgia’s congressional districts will elect a representative in the Nov. 3 general election.

Voters will only see the U.S. House contest for the district they are registered to vote in.

1st Congressional District



Amanda Hollowell (D)

Jim Kingston (R)

2nd Congressional District



Sanford Bishop (D), incumbent

Matt Day (R)

3rd Congressional District



Maura Keller (D)

Brian Jack (R), incumbent

4th Congressional District



Hank Johnson (D), incumbent

Jim Duffie (R)

5th Congressional District



Nikema Williams (D), incumbent

John Salvesen (R)

6th Congressional District



Lucy McBath (D), incumbent

Kevin Martin (R)

7th Congressional District



Tony Kozycki (D)

Rich McCormick (R), incumbent

8th Congressional District



Kelly Esti (D)

Austin Scott (R), incumbent

9th Congressional District



Caitlyn Gegen (D)

Andrew Clyde (R), incumbent

10th Congressional District



Pamela Delancy (D)

Houston Gaines (R)

11th Congressional District



Chris Harden (D)

John Cowan (R)

12th Congressional District



Ceretta Smith (D)

Rick Allen (R), incumbent

13th Congressional District



Jasmine Clark (D)

Jonathan Chavez (R)

14th Congressional District



Shawn Harris (D)

Clayton Fuller (R), incumbent

To find your congressional district, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Proposed amendments

Georgia voters will decide on three proposed constitutional amendments in the Nov. 3 general election.



Amendment 1: Increase Acre Limit for Agriculture and Timber Conservation Use Property Tax Classification Measure

Amendment 2: Require Nonpartisan Elections for Probate Judges Measure

Amendment 3: Authorize Creation of Next Generation 9-1-1 Fund Measure

Voters can review the complete ballot language and official summaries through the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

WTXL Election Coverage: County-specific voter information

WTXL is providing election coverage for 11 counties across South Georgia.

For county-specific election information, including early voting locations, polling places and election notices, select your county below.



How to find your county-specific sample ballot

Voters can view their personalized sample ballot through the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The website allows voters to check their registration status, see which candidates and ballot questions will appear on their ballot, and find their assigned polling location.

Georgia State House and Senate races in WTXL’s coverage area

Voters across South Georgia will also decide who represents them in the Georgia General Assembly.

Georgia State Senate

District 8



Russ Goodman (R), incumbent

District 11

Sam Watson (R), incumbent

District 12

Edward Brown (D)

District 13

Carden Summers (R), incumbent

Georgia House of Representatives

District 154



Harry James (D)

Gerald Greene (R), incumbent

District 170



Jaclyn Dixon Ford (R), incumbent

District 171



Joe Campbell (R), incumbent

District 172



Charles Cannon (R), incumbent

District 173



Adam Chitwood (D)

Darlene Taylor (R), incumbent

District 174



David Hall (D)

John Corbett (R), incumbent

District 175



Anissa Knight Wiseman (D)

John LaHood (R), incumbent

District 176



Marcus Ryan (D)

James Burchett (R), incumbent

District 177



Elsie Cason Napier (D)

Voters will only see the State House and State Senate contests corresponding to their residential address.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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