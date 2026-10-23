THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — As gubernatorial candidates campaign across south Georgia, local farmers say affordability is what they want to see Georgia's next governor address. Agriculture is a big part of Georgia's economy, and farmers say keeping up with operations has become a challenge.

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Democratic gubernatorial candidate visits Thomasville ahead of election

Georgia's next governor will be decided in less than two weeks, and south Georgia voters are making their voices heard. Neighbors I spoke with say they want relief when it comes to being able to afford the basic necessities.

William Simmons has owned his small farm in Thomasville for more than 20 years and has seen the farming industry change over time. Simmons says he's concerned that if state leaders don't figure out how to offset the costs of supplies farmers need to operate, small farmers will be forced to leave.

"Since gas prices and fertilizer and everything has increased, I'm worried about whether the farmers are going to be able hold onto to their land," Simmons said.

That's one of many concerns South Georgia voters say they want addressed by whoever the next governor will be.

"The price of everything has gone up so much it's hard to make a living, most smaller farmers are having to operate on a part time basis in order to survive," Simmons said.

Accessible healthcare, cost of living and mental health were among the concerns neighbors say matter to them.

Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms made a stop in Thomasville Friday on the latest leg of her campaign trail.

"I want to be your favorite governor in the state of Georgia because our future depends on it," Bottoms said.

Bottoms took questions from neighbors after her speech Friday, giving them the chance to speak with her directly about the changes they want to see.

Simmons says he wants small farmers like himself to have the resources needed to maintain farm operations, while also keeping the well-being of fellow Georgians front of mind.

"Everybody wins if we can get more productivity from the farmers and keep the price so that farmers can continue to work," Simmons said.

Republican nominee Rick Jackson, is also on the campaign trail in Georgia. He made a stop in Valdosta Thursday. Early voting is currently going on, and election day is November 3rd.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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