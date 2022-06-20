Tuesday's GOP runoff election for U.S. Congressional District 2 headlines voting in southwest Georgia

(WTXL) — The state of Georgia will have runoff elections in several races Tuesday.

One of the highlighted runoff races in southwest Georgia will be in the Republican primary for the state's United States Second Congressional District seat.

Jeremy Hunt and Chris West were the top two vote getters from the May 24 Republican primary.

Hunt secured 36.97% (22,923 votes) of the vote, while West earned 30.09% (18,658 votes) of the vote.

Since no candidate in the field secured 50% of the vote during the May 24 primary, a runoff was required.

The winner of the Republican primary runoff will face Democratic incumbent congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr. in the general election in the fall.

District 2 includes Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Miller and Thomas counties, which are in the WTXL coverage area.

The district overall includes most of southwest Georgia that borders Alabama up to Columbus to the north and extends east to Albany and Macon.

Other races in Tuesday’s runoff are statewide candidates in the Democratic Lieutenant Governor race between Kwanza Hall and Charlie Bailey, the Democratic Secretary of State race between Bee Nguyen and Dee Dawkins-Haigler, the Democratic Commissioner of Insurance race between Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker, and the Democratic Commissioner of Labor race between Nicole Horn and William “Will” Boddie, Jr.

Early voting for the runoff ended Friday, June 17.

Voting Tuesday is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at assigned precincts.