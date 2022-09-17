Watch Now

Tallahassee Urban League works to increase Black voter registration

Event held Friday, Saturday
Members of the Tallahassee Urban went out and help people on Tallahassee's southside register to vote Friday.
Posted at 1:27 AM, Sep 17, 2022
Over 90 Urban Leagues across the United States are taking part in the national day with a focus on the importance of voting in not just national and state elections, but also local elections.

Tallahassee Urban League president Curtis Taylor says they're excited to bring these resources to more people in Tallahassee's southside.

"We have all these Urban Leagues right here in Florida and also nationally, everyone is pushing very hard to try and make sure that our citizens understand the importance of voting, the importance of registering to vote and the value of the vote," Taylor said.

The Tallahassee Urban League is also holding a rally Saturday morning in Frenchtown to help stress the importance and urgency of registering to vote.

