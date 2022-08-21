Locals encourage people to vote in Leon Co. ahead of Tuesday's primary election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds, if not thousands, will be making their way to polling locations on Tuesday for the Florida Primary elections.

Those ballots will then end up at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office.

With time running out, groups in Tallahassee are doing what they can to turn out the vote.

"Civic Engagement is important in any form," Scott Benton said.

The Bicycle house in Tallahassee - doing what they do best - taking a bike ride Sunday afternoon, but this time to raise awareness for voting.

Biking to the Leon County Courthouse, one of many early voting sites in Leon County, Scott Benton who along with Cassie McGlynn have been helping those in need get on the road with bikes for years.

Now, they hope that little gestures like biking to early voting locations will help those get serious about getting their voice heard.

"When someone who doesn't have much bothers to vote, they feel like part of society and I think that's important," Benton said.

Leon County is already seeing thousands of votes ahead of Tuesday's primary election - however - at only 15% voter turnout for the primaries so far, Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says - that number is a little lower than what they've seen in the past.

"That's the hard message to get out there, that the primary's are just as important, not only if you're with a party you can choose who your nominee's will be, and sometimes those are the most contentious races, especially in Tallahassee," Earley said.

Although registering to vote in Florida is already closed for the primary elections - Bob Rackleff of the Big Bend Voting Rights Project is preparing for the November General Election.

He and his group walked the North Meridian Area in Tallahassee; trying to add more voters to more than 900 the group has registered since March of 2021.

Rackleff added they're hoping the work they do will help more people get their voices heard.

"People we register now will still be able to vote in the general election. The registration for that election ends on October 11 so we have seven more weekends before we do that," Rackleff said.

An important reminder as groups across the capital city work to get out the vote.

Tuesday's Florida Primary: What you need to know

Supervisor Earley also told ABC 27 Sunday that if you have a vote-by-mail ballot — it's too late to send it through the mail.

Be sure to drop the ballot off at an actual polling location before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.