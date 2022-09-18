Watch Now

Local organizations, citizens participate in voter registration rally in Tallahassee

Saturday morning, the Tallahassee Urban League, candidates and other organizations flooded sidewalks in Frenchtown for a Reclaim Your Vote Rally.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Sep 18, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday morning, the Tallahassee Urban League, elected officials, 2022 general election candidates and other organizations flooded sidewalks in Frenchtown for a Reclaim Your Vote Rally.

"We gotta get out there, knocking doors, talking to strangers, getting outside of our comfort zones," city of Tallahassee commissioner Jacqueline "Jack" Porter said during the rally.

With Florida's general election less than two months away on Nov. 8, the Tallahassee Urban League, the League of Women Voters and local candidates, gathered together to encourage everyone who can to register to vote and to raise the voter turnout rates.

"This is a very consequential election coming up so we want to everyone to make sure that we're not just rallying, not just marching, but getting out their vote." Delaitre Hollinger of Tallahassee Urban League said.

August's Primary Election resulted in a 33% voter turnout.

"This is how we get people fired up, and also how you get people to go back and tell their friends, tell their family," Hollinger said.

Those from Florida A&M University like Student Government President Zachary Bell-- hoping to relay the message to fellow students to register and vote in Tallahassee-- saying that the decision that local elected officials impact them during their time in the capital city.

"When it comes to rent, your quality of life during your time in Tallahassee, we really just wanted to make sure that people know it's time to vote. It's the year of change," Bell said.

