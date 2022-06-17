Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office releases qualified candidates list for 2022 election cycle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Supervisor of Elections released the list of qualified candidates for elected position within the county Friday.
The qualifying period was Monday at noon to Friday at noon. The elections office says in order to qualify for office and appear on the ballot, candidates must have filed complete qualifying paperwork with the Elections Office during the filing period.
The local races are non-partisan.
“My office has finished processing all qualifying paperwork for local candidates in Leon County,” said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley in a statement. “This year we have a great number of candidates who will appear on the ballot, so all Leon County voters, regardless of party affiliation, will have many options. Some of these non-partisan races will be decided entirely during the Primary Election. If you skip the Primary, you let others decide who represents you in these important offices. That’s why I encourage every voter, regardless of party affiliation, to get out and vote in the Primary Election.”
List of 2022 Local Candidates in Leon County:
Leon County Judge, Seat 1
- Jason L Jones
- Marion R Theodore
Leon County Judge, Seat 2
- Stefanie M Newlin Elected without opposition
Leon County Commission, At-Large Group 2
- Rudolph Ferguson Sr
- Josh Johnson
- Nick Maddox
- Dominique Danielle Zumbo
Leon County Commission, District 1
- Terrance L Barber
- Donna Pearl Cottrell
- Bill Proctor
Leon County Commission, District 2
- Sabrina M Allen
- Lynda Gayle Bell
- Christian Caban
- Hannan Crow
- William Lindsey Crowley
- Max Epstein
- Manny Joanos
Leon County Commission, District 3
- Joey Lamar
- Rick Minor
- Damon Victor
Leon County Commission, District 5
- Paula DeBoles Johnson
- David T O’Keefe
- Jay Revell
- Dustin Ryan Rivest
Leon County School Board, District 1
- Marianne Arbulu
- Anthony DeMarco
- Alva Swafford Striplin
Leon County School Board, District 3
- Harrison Arencibian Write-in candidate
- Darryl Jones
Leon County School Board, District 4
- Laurie Lawson Cox
- Susan Elaine Hodges
- Alexander L Stemle
Leon County School Board, District 5
- Marcus Bernard Nicholas Elected without opposition
Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 3
- David Bellamy
- Jeremy Arthur Matlow
Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 4/Mayor
- John E Dailey
- Kristin Elizabeth Dozier
- Michael Ibrahim
- Whitfield Leland III
Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 5
- Shelby Jade Green
- Adner Marcelin
- Dianne Williams-Cox
Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 1
- Jessica B Ferris Elected without opposition
Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2
- Cara Ann Fleischer Elected without opposition
Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 3
- No candidates qualified
Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 4
- Alexander Eric Lucien Bouchard Elected without opposition
Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 5
- James Richard Billingsley Elected without opposition
Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 1
- Charles Michael Urban Elected without opposition
Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 3
- Luis Kyle Rojas Elected without opposition
Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 5
- Corbin Andrew deNagy Elected without opposition
Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 1
- Dolores Ann Pincus Elected without opposition
Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 3
- Cheryl Mae Hudson
- John Gregory Moran
Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 5
- Michael J Gomez Elected without opposition