Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office releases qualified candidates list for 2022 election cycle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Supervisor of Elections released the list of qualified candidates for elected position within the county Friday.

The qualifying period was Monday at noon to Friday at noon. The elections office says in order to qualify for office and appear on the ballot, candidates must have filed complete qualifying paperwork with the Elections Office during the filing period.

The local races are non-partisan.

“My office has finished processing all qualifying paperwork for local candidates in Leon County,” said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley in a statement. “This year we have a great number of candidates who will appear on the ballot, so all Leon County voters, regardless of party affiliation, will have many options. Some of these non-partisan races will be decided entirely during the Primary Election. If you skip the Primary, you let others decide who represents you in these important offices. That’s why I encourage every voter, regardless of party affiliation, to get out and vote in the Primary Election.”

List of 2022 Local Candidates in Leon County:

Leon County Judge, Seat 1

Jason L Jones

Marion R Theodore

Leon County Judge, Seat 2

Stefanie M Newlin Elected without opposition

Leon County Commission, At-Large Group 2

Rudolph Ferguson Sr

Josh Johnson

Nick Maddox

Dominique Danielle Zumbo

Leon County Commission, District 1

Terrance L Barber

Donna Pearl Cottrell

Bill Proctor

Leon County Commission, District 2

Sabrina M Allen

Lynda Gayle Bell

Christian Caban

Hannan Crow

William Lindsey Crowley

Max Epstein

Manny Joanos

Leon County Commission, District 3

Joey Lamar

Rick Minor

Damon Victor

Leon County Commission, District 5

Paula DeBoles Johnson

David T O’Keefe

Jay Revell

Dustin Ryan Rivest

Leon County School Board, District 1

Marianne Arbulu

Anthony DeMarco

Alva Swafford Striplin

Leon County School Board, District 3

Harrison Arencibian Write-in candidate

Darryl Jones

Leon County School Board, District 4

Laurie Lawson Cox

Susan Elaine Hodges

Alexander L Stemle

Leon County School Board, District 5

Marcus Bernard Nicholas Elected without opposition

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 3

David Bellamy

Jeremy Arthur Matlow

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 4/Mayor

John E Dailey

Kristin Elizabeth Dozier

Michael Ibrahim

Whitfield Leland III

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 5

Shelby Jade Green

Adner Marcelin

Dianne Williams-Cox

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 1

Jessica B Ferris Elected without opposition

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2

Cara Ann Fleischer Elected without opposition

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 3

No candidates qualified

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 4

Alexander Eric Lucien Bouchard Elected without opposition

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 5

James Richard Billingsley Elected without opposition

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 1

Charles Michael Urban Elected without opposition

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 3

Luis Kyle Rojas Elected without opposition

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 5

Corbin Andrew deNagy Elected without opposition

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 1

Dolores Ann Pincus Elected without opposition

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 3

Cheryl Mae Hudson

John Gregory Moran

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 5