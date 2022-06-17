Watch

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office releases qualified candidates list for 2022 election cycle

In-county races are non-partisan
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 18:12:23-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Supervisor of Elections released the list of qualified candidates for elected position within the county Friday.

The qualifying period was Monday at noon to Friday at noon. The elections office says in order to qualify for office and appear on the ballot, candidates must have filed complete qualifying paperwork with the Elections Office during the filing period.

The local races are non-partisan.

“My office has finished processing all qualifying paperwork for local candidates in Leon County,” said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley in a statement. “This year we have a great number of candidates who will appear on the ballot, so all Leon County voters, regardless of party affiliation, will have many options. Some of these non-partisan races will be decided entirely during the Primary Election. If you skip the Primary, you let others decide who represents you in these important offices. That’s why I encourage every voter, regardless of party affiliation, to get out and vote in the Primary Election.”

List of 2022 Local Candidates in Leon County:

Leon County Judge, Seat 1 

  • Jason L Jones 
  • Marion R Theodore 

Leon County Judge, Seat 2 

  • Stefanie M Newlin                                  Elected without opposition 

Leon County Commission, At-Large Group 2 

  • Rudolph Ferguson Sr 
  • Josh Johnson 
  • Nick Maddox 
  • Dominique Danielle Zumbo 

Leon County Commission, District 1 

  • Terrance L Barber 
  • Donna Pearl Cottrell 
  • Bill Proctor 

Leon County Commission, District 2 

  • Sabrina M Allen 
  • Lynda Gayle Bell 
  • Christian Caban 
  • Hannan Crow 
  • William Lindsey Crowley 
  • Max Epstein 
  • Manny Joanos 

Leon County Commission, District 3 

  • Joey Lamar 
  • Rick Minor 
  • Damon Victor 

Leon County Commission, District 5 

  • Paula DeBoles Johnson 
  • David T O’Keefe 
  • Jay Revell 
  • Dustin Ryan Rivest 

Leon County School Board, District 1 

  • Marianne Arbulu 
  • Anthony DeMarco 
  • Alva Swafford Striplin 

Leon County School Board, District 3 

  • Harrison Arencibian                                          Write-in candidate 
  • Darryl Jones                                                       

Leon County School Board, District 4 

  • Laurie Lawson Cox 
  • Susan Elaine Hodges 
  • Alexander L Stemle 

Leon County School Board, District 5 

  • Marcus Bernard Nicholas                       Elected without opposition 

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 3 

  • David Bellamy 
  • Jeremy Arthur Matlow 

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 4/Mayor 

  • John E Dailey 
  • Kristin Elizabeth Dozier 
  • Michael Ibrahim 
  • Whitfield Leland III 

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 5 

  • Shelby Jade Green 
  • Adner Marcelin 
  • Dianne Williams-Cox 

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 1 

  • Jessica B Ferris                                          Elected without opposition 

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2 

  • Cara Ann Fleischer                                    Elected without opposition 

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 3 

  • No candidates qualified 

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 4 

  • Alexander Eric Lucien Bouchard           Elected without opposition 

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 5 

  • James Richard Billingsley                        Elected without opposition 

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 1 

  • Charles Michael Urban                            Elected without opposition 

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 3 

  • Luis Kyle Rojas                                           Elected without opposition 

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 5 

  • Corbin Andrew deNagy                            Elected without opposition 

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 1 

  • Dolores Ann Pincus                                   Elected without opposition 

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 3 

  • Cheryl Mae Hudson 
  • John Gregory Moran 

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 5 

  • Michael J Gomez                                      Elected without opposition 
