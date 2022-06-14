Leon County awaits decision on Jimbo Jackson's open commissioner seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following the passing of Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson, a few people have already filed for his vacant seat.

Mark Earley, Leon County Supervisor of Elections says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can choose someone to fill this vacant seat or when elections roll around in November the community will have the opportunity to vote.

Earley explains why this election is so important.

"Because they effect your community. They effect where your local tax dollars you know what services are paying for whether your trash is picked up on time what your fire services are going to be," Earley said.

Governor DeSantis has not selected a person to fill the vacant seat.

Candidates will have until Friday at noon complete qualifying papers.