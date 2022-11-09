Watch Now

Election 2022

Actions

John Dailey projected to earn reelection, defeats Kristin Dozier in Tallahassee mayoral election

John Dailey is projected to earn another four years as mayor of the city of Tallahassee. Dailey bested challenger Kristin Dozier in the general election Tuesday.
Posted at 10:36 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 00:00:07-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — John Dailey is projected to earn another four years as mayor of the city of Tallahassee.

Dailey bested challenger Kristin Dozier in the general election Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, Dailey secured 34,101 votes (53.16%) votes to Dozier's 30,044 votes (46.84%) in the nonpartisan race.

Dailey, a former Leon County commissioner, was first elected Tallahassee's mayor in 2018.

Dozier, who is currently a Leon County commissioner in District 5, defeated Dailey in the Aug. 23 primary by 148 votes in a four candidate field.

Dozier tallied 17,621, while Dailey garnered 17,473 in the primary.

Dailey and Dozier were the top two vote getters in the primary.

No candidate earned more than 50% of the vote, which led to Dozier and Dailey advancing to the November general election.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Voter Resources and Information

Check Your Voting Status How to Register to Vote in FL How to Register to Vote in GA Election Results
Related Articles
Austin Scott declares victory in Georgia's 8th Congressional District election Nick Maddox projected to earn another term as Leon County commissioner Simon projected to unseat Ausley for Florida’s State Senate, District 3 seat Christian Caban set to defeat Crow for Leon County Commission, District 2 seat Florida Republican Dunn projected to defeat Lawson in 2nd congressional district Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor Republicans believe Miami-Dade County could turn red Will voters stick with Biden outlook or take US another way? Bethel AME Church Tallahassee hosts 'Souls to the Polls' event Sunday