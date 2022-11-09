John Dailey projected to earn reelection, defeats Kristin Dozier in Tallahassee mayoral election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — John Dailey is projected to earn another four years as mayor of the city of Tallahassee.

Dailey bested challenger Kristin Dozier in the general election Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, Dailey secured 34,101 votes (53.16%) votes to Dozier's 30,044 votes (46.84%) in the nonpartisan race.

Dailey, a former Leon County commissioner, was first elected Tallahassee's mayor in 2018.

Dozier, who is currently a Leon County commissioner in District 5, defeated Dailey in the Aug. 23 primary by 148 votes in a four candidate field.

Dozier tallied 17,621, while Dailey garnered 17,473 in the primary.

Dailey and Dozier were the top two vote getters in the primary.

No candidate earned more than 50% of the vote, which led to Dozier and Dailey advancing to the November general election.