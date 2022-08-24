Incumbents on pace for re-election in Leon County; multiple runoffs coming in November

(WTXL) — Several city of Tallahassee, a Leon County commissioner and a Leon County School Board representative are on track to secure re-election, while other primary races are set to be contested in runoff elections in the general election in November.

Tuesday was Florida's primary and races for the city of Tallahassee Commission, Leon County Commission and Leon County School Board District were contested.

Unofficially, incumbents Jeremy Matlow (city commissioner, seat 3) and Dianne Williams-Cox (city commissioner, seat 5) are set to secure re-election as they are on pace to win their respective primary by earning 51% or more of the vote.

Matlow secured 20,306 votes or 55.58% of the vote to best challenger David Bellamy, who earned 16,232 votes or 44.42% of the vote.

Williams-Cox earned 18,494 votes (52.37% percent of the total vote).

Adner Marcelin had 10,115 votes (28.64% of vote), while Shelby Green earned 6,705 votes (18.99% of the votes) to finish second and third respectively.

Bill Proctor unofficially earned re-election to the Leon County Commission District 1 seat with 4,115 votes earned; that vote count made up 58.15% of the vote in the race.

Rick Minor appears to have secured re-election to the Leon County Commission in District 3 by securing 56.22% of the vote (8,116 votes) in the three candidate field.

Fellow incumbent commissioner Nick Maddox unofficially secured 43.03% (26,631 votes) of the vote in the Leon County Commission at-large seat. Josh Johnson was second with 30.93% of the vote, Rudy Ferguson, Sr. Was third, while Dominique Zumbo was fourth.

Maddox is likely to face Johnson in the general election for the seat in November.

Incumbent Leon County School Board representative in the fourth district Alva Swafford Striplin earned 53.54% (9,624 votes) to all but secure re-election in the three-person field.

Alex Stemle (46.42% or 7,492 votes) and Laurie Lawson Cox (42% with 6,778 votes) are the top two vote earners in the three-candidate field for the Leon County School Board District 4 seat that became open after the retirement of Dee Dee Rasmussen in May.

The closest race of the night was Leon County Commissioner, District 5 race among four candidates. The seat was made vacant after incumbent Kristin Dozier decided to run for mayor of Tallahassee instead of the commission seat.

Unofficially, David T. O'Keefe leads the race with 4,825 votes or 27.40% of the vote. Paula DeBoles-Johnson is second with 25.96% of the vote with 4,527 votes.

The largest race was for Leon County Commissioner, District 2 that was previously held by the late Jimbo Jackson, who passed away in May from complications of COVID-19.

Unofficially, Hannah Crow has the lead in the seven-candidate field with 26.07% of the vote (1,446 votes), while Christian Caban is second with 15.85% of the vote (879 votes). In third place is Lynda Bell with 869 votes at 15.67%.