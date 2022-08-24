Dailey, Dozier heading for runoff in Tallahassee mayor’s race

(WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee’s mayoral primary election was one of many races in Leon County on the ballot during Tuesday’s Florida Primary elections.

In the mayoral election unofficially, Kristin Dozier, currently a Leon County commissioner, secured 17,083 votes or 46.02% of the votes.

Incumbent mayor John Dailey was second with 17,021 votes or 45.85% of the vote.

As of Tuesday night, Dozier unofficially has a 62-vote lead over Dailey.

According to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections website, election day and in-person early votes have been completely reported, while mail-in ballots are partially reported.

Whitfield LeLand was third with 1,925 votes and Michael Ibrahim was fourth with 1,092 votes.

Since no candidate in the four-candidate field secured 51% percent of the vote, the mayor’s race will be contested in the general election in November between Dailey and Dozier.

Click here for the latest unofficial results from Tuesday's primary elections in the Big Bend region.