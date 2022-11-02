Florida Bar Association members weigh in on judicial retention in poll

(WTXL) — Lawyers who are members of the Florida Bar Association participated in a poll on the topic of if current Florida judges who are up for retention vote this year should be retained.

The Florida Bar Association released the results of its judicial merit retention poll Sept. 21 ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

Justices and judges that receive majority yes votes during the general election will return to their nonpartisan role in the court system for a six-year term.

The Florida Bar Association poll includes results for five Florida Supreme Court justices and 28 appeal court judges spanning five districts in the state.

In August, a total of 79,669 ballots were sent to in-state bar association members who were in good standing.

The bar association notes 5,738 lawyers responded to the voluntary non-scientific poll and only responses by lawyers saying they had considerable or limited knowledge of the judges are included in the poll results.

According to the bar association, poll participants were asked to consider quality and clarity of judicial opinions, knowledge of the law, integrity, judicial temperament, impartiality, freedom from bias and or prejudice, demeanor and courtesy.

The following are some of the results from the Florida Bar Association's judicial retention poll:

Supreme Court

Justice Retain Not retain Total number of votes Charles T. Canady 73% 27% 3,713 John D. Couriel 63% 37% 2,709 Jamie Grosshans 59% 41% 2,691 Jorge Labarga 85% 15% 3,759 Ricky Polston 74% 26% 3,307

First District Court of Appeal

Judge Retain Not retain Total number of votes Ross L. Bilbrey 68% 32% 1,095 Susan L. Kelsey 69% 31% 1,037 Robert E. Long, Jr. 63% 37% 1,091 Lori S. Rowe 71% 29% 1,175 Thomas “Bo” Winokur 63% 37% 1,120

NOTE: The first district court of appeal includes Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Nassau, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

Click here for poll results from across the state.