Democrat Val Demings formally files to run for Rubio's U.S. Senate seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Congresswoman Val Demings formally filed to run for United States Senate Tuesday morning.

Demings, a Democrat, is expected to face two-term incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in November.

And she wasted no time, Tuesday, showcasing their differences.

"The voters will have a clear choice about someone who's been in elected office since 1998 — God bless him— or someone who has put on a bulletproof vest at night, left my sons at home, tucked them in bed to go to work and protect our community," Demings said.

Demings supports late-term abortions and expanded background checks for firearms.

Two positions she's hammered Rubio for not backing.

Demings also took a dig at the Senator for playing what she says are political games in DC — voting against policy only to appease fellow Republicans in a bid for higher office.

"It's not a popularity contest. It's not about my next position. It is about doing the right thing— having the courage to make tough decisions," Demings said.

The two have amassed large sums of money— with Demings outraising Rubio in the first quarter.

Even so, political experts think it'll be an uphill battle for the congresswoman in a state where registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats.

Rubio was quick with a response later in the morning.

His campaign says Demings is weak on immigration issues and too extreme on abortion.