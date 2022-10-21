Civil rights groups focus on Florida Supreme Court justice retention

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A coalition of civil rights groups challenging Florida's new congressional districts -- is trying to remind voters they can remove five of the state's seven Supreme Court Justices this year.

Equal Ground and others are alleging the governor's approved map is an unconstitutional weakening of minority voting power.

Thursday, the groups launched a digital campaign targeting Black and brown voters to bring attention to the question of justice retention.

Justices have faced scrutiny this cycle for anticipated roles in determining the fate of abortion restrictions and the House of Representative districts in Florida.

"It's important that voters realize that these five justices all play a direct role in deciding the fate of democracy in Florida in the event they are retained," Genesis Robinson the political director of Equal Ground said.

To date — Florida voters have never removed a justice.

But even if they did — the governor gets to pick replacements.