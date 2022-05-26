State prosecution rests; undercover recordings examined in Magbanua retrial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida state attorneys rested Wednesday in the retrial of Katherine Magbanua.

Magbanua is accused of being a central point of contact between a hit man and Charlie Adelson.

Adelson was arrested last month and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder of Dan Markel.

Markel was the ex-husband of Wendi Adelson, who is Charlie Adelson’s sister.

Wednesday, an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation testified in a Leon County courtroom about the FBI's investigation, while undercover recordings involving Magbanua, Charlie Adelson and Sigfredo Garcia were examined.

In October 2019, Garcia was found guilty of murdering Markel outside Markel's Tallahassee residence in July 2014.

Magbanua's defense team is expected to call witnesses Thursday.