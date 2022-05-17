Jury selected in Magbanua's retrial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A jury was finalized Tuesday afternoon in the retrial of Katherine Magbanua.

A total of 58 potential jurors made their way back to the Leon County Courthouse Tuesday.

While day 1 involved one-on-one questioning, day 2 focused on group questioning from judge Robert Wheeler, assistant state attorney Georgia Cappleman, and defense attorney Chris DeCoste.

Occupation, prior charges, law enforcement connections and crime victims were all tackled by the judge.

From the prosecution, questions such as, "Anybody think the criminal justice system is broken," Cappleman asked.

Other questions from the state hoping to see how people feel about Magbanua's charges.

The state alleges Magabanua is the link between Markel's ex wife's family and the hitmen they believe were hired to kill Markel.

Cappleman's question to the potential jurors, if she didn't pull the trigger, should she still be charged with murder?

While the defense tackled the idea of reasonable doubt; bringing puzzles into the equation to potential jurors.

DeCoste displayed the word puzzle:

N _ W

_O_ _

_ A N _ _ _ S

"You had a feeling of I know that answer. I want you to remember that feeling. Because that's not the feeling of beyond a reasonable doubt. That's the feeling of it fits. New York also has a hockey team; the New York Rangers," DeCoste said.

The defense attorney noted one of the potential jurors thought the team was the New York Yankees.

One witness the jury will hear from is Wendi Adelson.

That's Dan Markel's ex wife.

Adelson will testify with immunity as a state witness as early as Thursday.

Her attorneys filed in court Tuesday a motion to quash the defense's court subpoena.

Saying she'll instead provide a written statement invoking her fifth amendment right; that's the right to remain silent.