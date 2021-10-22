Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife, Kathie Durst

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been charged in suburban New York City with the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982.

A state police investigator filed a criminal complaint Tuesday at a town court in Lewisboro, New York, accusing Durst of second-degree murder.

The 78-year-old Durst was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole for murdering a confidante whom prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing.

He was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000.

Prosecutors said Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from incriminating him in the reopened investigation of his wife’s disappearance.

Durst sat in a wheelchair during much of his sentencing hearing. A lawyer said that in the days afterward, he was on a ventilator with COVID-19.

Durst's lawyer said they plan to appeal in the case involving Berman.