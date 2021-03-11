Walmart hosts COVID-19 vaccine event in Tallahassee Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Walmart will begin administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in Tallahassee with a drive-thru clinic at the Walmart Supercenter at 4400 West Tennessee Street.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 13, 2021 through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Eligible patients should schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Florida including:

Persons 65 years of age and older;

Emergency Medical Services;

Persons under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician;

Health care workers;

Educators (Pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools. Head Start and Early Head Start Programs. This includes teachers, staff and bus drivers;

Staff of licensed child-care providers including center-based and family care providers;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment. Walmart anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Walmart is partnering with CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in 35 participating states, Puerto Rico and District of Colombia. Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.