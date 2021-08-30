Taylor County Schools close Thurs., Fri. to reassess pandemic operations

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Taylor County Schools will be closed to students and staff Thursday and Friday, September 2 and 3 while the district reassesses and devises new and additional plans in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter, Taylor County School District Superintendent Dr. Danny F. Glover, Jr. said Taylor County Schools have been able to provide safe school environments for students during this time, but it has also encountered challenging daily operating procedures.

Glover said the "heightened operating status" the district enacted due to quarantined staff "has taken a toll on our school sites."

According to the statement, teachers will use Thursday to collaborate on instruction and professional development, and the administration will reassess daily operations.

BBTC will remain open for students on Thursday.

Read the full letter from superintendent Glover below.