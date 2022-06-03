Study on local nonprofits during COVID-19 pandemic to be released

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Non-profit advocacy groups are asking their clients how they're holding up during COVID-19.

Friday, non-profit groups will meet to discuss how their sector has fared through the pandemic.

According to a study being released on Friday, 65% of nonprofits have seen an increased need for services with 73% of nonprofits are unable to meet increased demand for services.

Amber Tynan with United Partners with Human Services, who helped put out the study says a big reason non-profits are still struggling, COVID-19 hesitancy is impacting fundraising events.

"Biggest reason here locally is because of covid. People are afraid to be out in groups of large people our vaccination rates are still below the norm, and especially with numbers beginning to increase, people are scared of being infected," Tynan said.

If you're interested in learning more about the problems facing non-profits here in Tallahassee, you can visit this story on our website-- we'll have a link to that meeting happening at 11:00 a.m. Friday on Zoom.