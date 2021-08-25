Watch
Most Florida students must wear masks, despite Gov. DeSantis

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Fifth-grade students wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, listen during class, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, during the first day of school at Washington Elementary School in Riviera Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 11:00:40-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms.

More districts are defying Gov. Ron DeSantis amid a courtroom battle over the Republican's efforts to leave such decisions to parents.

The Orange County County School Board voted to tighten its mask mandate through October. That makes at least 10 of Florida's largest districts who say they're following federal public health recommendations to reduce coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile in Tallahassee, a three-day hearing is wrapping up on a lawsuit by parents who want strict mask rules to keep their kids safe.

