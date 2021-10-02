Leon County tells FDOH employee COVID vaccination policy will continue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County government says it will continue with the ordinance for all county employees to provide proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after the Florida Department of Health sent a letter stating the county was violating state law.

Leon County employees had until 11:59 p.m. October 1, 2021, to submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or face termination. Leon County Administrator Vince Long made the vaccine a condition of employment in July.

On Friday, FLDOH sent letters to Leon County and other local Florida governments telling them to rescind those policies.

"Leon County must both rescind its policy (in no event later than 11:59 p.m. on October 1, 2021)... and refrain from terminating any employees who decline to produce proof of vaccination," read the DOH letter to Leon County.

The DOH said fines may be assessed based on each employee required to submit proof of vaccination as a condition of continued employment.

The full letter can be read below.

Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long issued a response to FDOH Saturday, saying, "because there have been media inquiries to this effect, Leon County recently received a request for information from the Florida Department of Health regarding the County’s vaccination requirement. There is a genuine disagreement about the applicability of the statute and rule, and the County will enforce its rights using any remedies available at law, if necessary."