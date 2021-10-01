Florida DOH tells Leon County 'rescind' COVID vaccine requirement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health is sending warning letters to local governments requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In June, an interoffice memo was sent to Leon County employees notifying them the County set forth a plan saying all employees have until Oct. 1 to be vaccinated or be terminated.

On Friday, FLDOH is sending letters to Leon County and other local Florida governments telling them to rescind those policies.

"Leon County must both rescind its policy (in no event later than 11:59 p.m. on October 1, 2021)... and refrain from terminating any employees who decline to produce proof of vaccination," read the DOH letter to Leon County.

The DOH said fines may be assessed based on each employee required to submit proof of vaccination as a condition of continued employment.

The full letter can be read below.