Leon County DOH opens no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible groups

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Department of Health in Leon County is sponsoring a drive-through vaccination clinic on Tuesday for those who are eligible but do not have an appointment.

The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine on March 16 until 3:30 p.m. at the DOH Leon Administration Building, located at 2965 Municipal Way in Tallahassee.

At this time, the following groups are eligible to receive the vaccine:

Long-term care facility residents and staff.

Persons 60 years of age and older.

Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older.

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older.

Firefighters 50 years of age and older. · Persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable by a physician with a required signed form.

Note: If you have received a vaccine in the past 14 days you are requested to wait past this time prior to being vaccinated.

For any additional general questions about the vaccine at this time, the State COVID-19 Call Center can be reached by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or click here.

