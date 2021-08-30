Kemp calls more troops as hospitals brim with patients

GEORGIA (WTXL) — Georgia’s governor is calling up as many as another 1,500 National Guard soldiers to help with the COVID-19 response.

More than 5,600 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Georgia on Monday, nearly one-third of all people in hospitals.

That’s just short of the record of 5,715 set on Jan. 13. Kemp signed the executive order Monday increasing the ceiling on guard members from 1,000 to 2,500.

More than 92% of intensive care beds were in use Monday, roughly equal to the number of ICU beds in use in late January.

Hospitals in regions around Macon, Rome and Waycross were reporting they were using more than 100% of intensive care beds.