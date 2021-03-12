Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is getting closer to distribution in Leon County.

During Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's State of COVID update, Leon DOH Officer Claudia Blackburn said J&J has been received by a private provider. Although, that does not mean the health department will get it.

Blackburn said they're likely to be used at popup clinics and faith-based sites because they can be refrigerated longer compared to Moderna and Pfizer.

"It is available for state missions, which include the home-bound and special faith-based clinics," said Blackburn. "We don't have it to use at our discretion at this time."

The state also has a new way to help home-bound people get vaccines. You can email homeboundvaccine@em.myflorida.com to request state health officials to give you a dose at your home.