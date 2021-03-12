Jacob Chapel Baptist Church to hold vaccination event March 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jacob Chapel Baptist Church will be holding a vaccination clinic on March 19 for those who are eligible.

The clinic will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Church located at 2333 Lake Bradford Rd.

Those eligible for this Johnson & Johnson vaccination event are as followed:

Individuals aged 60 and over

Healthcare Workers

Firefighters aged 50 and older

Law Enforcement officers aged 50 and older

K-12 Employees aged 50 and older

Medically vulnerable under the age of 60

People wanting to be vaccinated must bring an ID or other documentation to prove their eligibility.

Appointments are required and to schedule one, please call Jacob Chapel Baptist Church at (850) 574-3150.

The vaccination clinic is in partnership with the Department of Health and the Florida Department of Emergency Services.