Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Google delays workers' return to office, mandates vaccines

items.[0].image.alt
Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - In this Thursday Nov. 1, 2018, file photo is the Google logo displayed at their offices in Granary Square, in London. Three tech companies that have amassed unparalleled influence while reshaping the way we live released strong earnings results in a flurry late Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Although Apple, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet Inc. make their money in different ways, the results for the April-June period served as another reminder of the clout they wield and why government regulators are growing increasingly concerned about whether they have become too powerful. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Google
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:21:35-04

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing its plans to bring most of its workers back to the office until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened in an attempt to fight the spreading Delta variant.

CEO Sundar Pichai told Google's more than 130,000 employees in a Wednesday email that the company is now aiming to bring them back to its offices Oct. 18, instead of its previous target date of Sept. 1.

He also disclosed that once offices are fully reopened, everyone working there will have be vaccinated.

The requirement will be first imposed in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering