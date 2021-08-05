Watch
Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations at 12,516

Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 05, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Thursday is 12,516 patients, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Records were set on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Wednesday's record was 16,935 patients.

Last year, Florida hit its previous peak on July 23, with 10,170 hospitalizations.

Hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and others document a noticeable drop in the age of patients.

Florida is not shutting down and COVID-19 "hospital admissions have slowed," Gov. Ron DeSantis emphatically declared on Tuesday, despite yet another day of record coronavirus hospitalizations in the Sunshine State.

