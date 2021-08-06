Florida COVID-19 hospitalization at 12,864 Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Friday on COVID-19 in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

HHS Statewide COVID-19 Update:

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 12,864

Percent of Previous Peak (7/23/20): 126%

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 22,783

Inpatient Bed Utilization (all patients): 84%

Inpatient ICU Bed Utilization (adults): 90%

At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare there are 69 patients with the coronavirus. Of those, nine are vaccinated.

In Capital Regional Medical Center, 85 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus