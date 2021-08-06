Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization at 12,864 Friday

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Florida restaurants face uncertain future as COVID-19 regulations remain in place
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 14:59:12-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Friday on COVID-19 in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

HHS Statewide COVID-19 Update:

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 12,864

Percent of Previous Peak (7/23/20): 126%

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 22,783

Inpatient Bed Utilization (all patients): 84%

Inpatient ICU Bed Utilization (adults): 90%

At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare there are 69 patients with the coronavirus. Of those, nine are vaccinated.

In Capital Regional Medical Center, 85 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering