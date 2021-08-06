Florida COVID-19 hospitalization at 12,864 Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Friday on COVID-19 in the state.
Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
HHS Statewide COVID-19 Update:
Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 12,864
Percent of Previous Peak (7/23/20): 126%
Total New COVID-19 Cases: 22,783
Inpatient Bed Utilization (all patients): 84%
Inpatient ICU Bed Utilization (adults): 90%
At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare there are 69 patients with the coronavirus. Of those, nine are vaccinated.
In Capital Regional Medical Center, 85 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus