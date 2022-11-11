Florida Blue offering free flu, COVID-19 shots at vaccine clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Blue Center is providing no cost influenza (flu) and COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccines Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Florida Blue Center, located at 2116 Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee.

According to Florida Blue, appointments are encouraged, but not required and wearing a mask or face covering is encouraged inside the center.

The single dose bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine will be available at the clinic. This booster is designed to provide broad protection against COVID-19 and better protection against COVID-19 caused by the currently circulating Omicron variant.

People with health insurance should bring their insurance cards with them, even from a carrier other than Florida Blue. Flu vaccines are covered at no cost for persons who do not have health insurance coverage.

In addition to flu vaccines, also available are vaccines for pneumonia, shingles and TDAP. These additional vaccinations are covered at no cost by most health insurance plans or can be purchased by those without insurance.

Florida Blue cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that there is elevated activity of the seasonal flu in southeastern United States.

The flu shot is available for persons ages 3 years and older. Individuals that receive a flu shot will receive a $10 gift card while supplies last.

For more information, go online to www.FloridaBlue.com/center