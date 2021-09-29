FAMU COVID vaccine site begins booster shots Sept. 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University COVID-19 vaccination site will begin offering Pfizer booster doses on Wednesday, September 29.

The following persons are eligible:

Those 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

Those 50–64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

Individuals 18–49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Those 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six mon t hs after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

“At this time, booster doses are not yet approved for Moderna. We anticipate that they will be approved in the coming weeks and will let the campus and community know once there is approval for Moderna,” said Tanya Tatum, FAMU Student Health Services director. “There is no information on booster doses for the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine at this time.”

FAMUs vaccine site is located at 659 Ardelia Court.

The vaccination site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Vaccinations are free and no appointment or physician referral is required.