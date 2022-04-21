COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing statistics trending downward in region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hospitalizations are low, but so is testing.

Potentially making it appear that the pandemic isn't as prevalent as it once was.

Big Bend Hospitals are seeing a positive covid-19 trend.

HCA Capital Health hasn't had a covid hospitalization in more than a week.

Tallahassee Memorial is averaging about two patients a day.

"Things are looking better, we hope, so we're just hoping, you know that people stay, you know as careful and cautious as as we can be because the pandemic isn't over," Neighborhood Medical Center CEO Jeanne Freeman said.

Freeman added there is a troubling trend: less testing in Leon County.

"We partnered with the county and the health department and bond to do testing at different sites within the county and we're no longer doing that, at this time, because the numbers got so low," Freeman said.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates only 7 percent of positive covid-19 cases in the u-s are now being detected.

That would mean case rates are actually more than 14 times higher than officially reported.

Dr. Daniel Van Durme with Florida State School of Medicine says there's still the chance of an uptick in cases.

"We know how this virus behaves, and it is almost certain that there will be additional variants and additional surges," Van Durme said.

As mask requirements relax and vaccine rates lag, he says now is the time to be prepared.

"I'm a little more cautious about symptoms that I might have about keeping away from crowds of people where they may have symptoms, et cetera. So complete dropping of your guard is not a good idea. And sadly, a lot of people are doing that," Van Durme said.