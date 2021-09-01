Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Wednesday, Sept. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 14,886

Total Confirmed New Cases: Tuesday 8/31/2021: 19,048

As of Wednesday, September 1, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 137 COVID-positive patients, 118 of which are unvaccinated. Five patients are juveniles, under the age of 17. One is listed as critically ill.

There were four COVID-19 related deaths and 8 new admissions as of Tuesday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 103 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 447 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 936 students were quarantined as of Wednesday, September 1, 2021.