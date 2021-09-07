Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Tuesday, Sept. 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations:

Monday 9/6/2021: 13,451

Tuesday 9/7/2021: 13,292

As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 107 COVID-positive patients, 93 of which are unvaccinated. One patient is a juvenile under the age of 17 and in critical condition.

There were three COVID-19 related deaths and 11 new admissions as of Tuesday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 98 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 416 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 1,117 students were quarantined on Monday, September 6, 2021.